Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.31. Intuit has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

