Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 326,207 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.