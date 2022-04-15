Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REE Automotive.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,308,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.97 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.