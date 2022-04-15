Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix.

Get Renalytix alerts:

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.