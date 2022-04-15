Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) will post sales of $3.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $12.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

