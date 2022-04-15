Zacks: Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

NYSE CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.