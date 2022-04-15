Zacks: Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

NYSE CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.