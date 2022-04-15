Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

