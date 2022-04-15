Zacks: Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

