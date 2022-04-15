Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

PYXS stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.