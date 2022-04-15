Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

PYXS stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

