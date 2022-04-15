Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will post $154.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.19 million and the lowest is $153.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $686.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $870,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

