Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $2.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $336.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day moving average of $336.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

