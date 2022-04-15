Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ashland Global by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $60,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

