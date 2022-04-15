Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE BXP opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.