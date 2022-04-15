Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.