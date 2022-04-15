Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($5.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is -24.31%.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.