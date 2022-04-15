Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $377.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 32.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.