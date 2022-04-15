Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.