Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

