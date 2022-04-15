Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.25 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $131.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTY. Stephens lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

