Zacks: Brokerages Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.43 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Isoray stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

