Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.15 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will post $164.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.