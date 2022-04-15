Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketWise.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

