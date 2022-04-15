Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $209.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $6,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

