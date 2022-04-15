Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.19 billion and the lowest is $40.78 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

NYSE:KR opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Kroger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Kroger by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

