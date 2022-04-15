Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

