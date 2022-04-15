Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

