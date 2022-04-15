Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OMF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.