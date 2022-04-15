Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Hold

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

