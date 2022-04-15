Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) to Sell

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
