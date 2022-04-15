Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Sell

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

