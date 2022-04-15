Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

