Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Sell

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vapotherm by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

