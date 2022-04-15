Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.50 ($33.15) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

