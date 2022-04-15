Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Hold

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

ZYME stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $39.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

