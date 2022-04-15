Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) to Sell

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MIMO opened at $2.83 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

