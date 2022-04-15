Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Buy

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

Shares of NET opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,707 shares of company stock worth $63,992,735. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

