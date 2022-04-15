Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to “Hold”

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NSSC stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

