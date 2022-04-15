Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 666,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.