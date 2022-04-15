Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) to Hold

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Pola Orbis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.
