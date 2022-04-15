Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to “Hold”

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.