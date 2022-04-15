Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to “Hold”

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.89. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

