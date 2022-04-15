Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

