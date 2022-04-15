Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to “Hold”

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

