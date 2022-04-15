Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to “Buy”

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

