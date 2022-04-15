Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
