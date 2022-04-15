Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

