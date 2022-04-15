Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the year 2021 on a dismal note with fourth-quarter and full-year top-and-bottom-line numbers, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. According to the company, both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted by China VBP in Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories. In terms of COVID-related hurdles, the company registered business loss in Q4 due to hospital staffing shortages and the global spread of Omicron. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, Zimmer Biomet, in spite of a difficult business scenario in the fourth quarter, was able to drive continued strong demand and momentum for ROSA robotics line globally. In the entire year, the company more than doubled the number of installed ROSAs versus its cumulative total at the end of 2020.”

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

