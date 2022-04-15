ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 82.6% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $1.94 on Friday. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

