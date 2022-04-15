Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.