Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $784.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

