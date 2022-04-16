-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $531.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 258,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

In related news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

